Micheal Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Lekki Airbnb Owner In Custody, Suspect At Large

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The owner of an airbnb apartment rented out to the late Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, has been arrested and currently in police detention, POLITICS NIGERIA exclusively gathered.

Sources familiar with the incident had confirmed the death of Ataga, who was murdered in Lekki, a city in Lagos state, last week. Mr Ataga, whose company promises video livestream at zero Internet cost, was found in a pool of his blood in the apartment after days of being incommunicado.

He had checked into the apartment with a lady, suspected to be his mistress on Sunday. This newspaper gathered that his wife and children, all resident in Abuja, were worried about his absence and their inability to get through to him.

After efforts to get across to his office and colleagues proved abortive, the family and close friends involved security agents who tracked him to the Lekki apartment. The door of the apartment was forced open but only his corpse was found there while his phones, debit cards and other valuables are missing.

He had multiple stab wounds on different parts of his body, according to an on-spot assessment by police officers. It was also gathered that a sum of Five Million Naira was withdrawn from his GTB account after the murder took place.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said while his men are still on the trail of the lady who reportedly carry out the act, the airbnb owner is in detention. He also noted that investigations are still ongoing and the police will keep the public abreast as events unfold.

Nevertheless, the family of the TV executive, whose 50th birthday was on Thursday, has been thrown into mourning. In a Facebook post, the deceased mother, Sylvia Ataga, confirmed the incident.

“They murdered my son,” the old woman lamented in the comment section of a post she made on Friday.



https://politicsnigeria.com/exclusive-lekki-airbnb-owner-in-police-net-after-mistress-kills-super-tv-ceo-usifo-ataga/