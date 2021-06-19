Mike Bamiloye Reacts To Tope Alabi’s Apology To Adeyinka Alaseyori

Christian dramatist Mike Bamiloye has waded into the issue between singer Tope Alabi and her younger colleague Adeyinka Alaseyori, Igbere TV reports.

The duo has been in the news since Saturday, June 12 following Tope’s public criticism of Adeyinka’s song ‘Oniduro Mi’ which means ‘My Guarantor’. Tope said the song belittles God’s capabilities.

Tope was accused by some social media users of being jealous of Adeyinka. She later apologised, saying she acknowledged her mistake was to have “externalised a personal message in public,” adding, “I’m awfully sorry for doing that.”

Tope’s apology came after Adeyinka asked the public to let the issue die, stating that the former is like a ‘mother’ to her.

Reacting to all that has played out between the duo, Bamiloye wrote the singers a lengthy note which he posted to Instagram on Friday.

“Welcome back from the Jordan River! Evang. TOPE ALABI, thank you for doing the needful with the Apologies, May the Devil be continually Disgraced and Disappointed over your life,” he wrote.

To Adeyinka, he said, “…Thank you for remaining Calm in the middle of the Storms that the Devil raised up to divide the Music Ministry that is even NOT YET LARGE ENOUGH for End-Time Revival.”

Speaking further to Adeyinka, he said, “Evang. YINKA ALASEYORI, I believe the Lord has allowed what happened to spring a Surprise to the Devil. The Devil meant it for a SHOWDOWN, but the Lord had used it as an UPROAR.

“Within a space of One Week, The Lord made your name Go Viral and People began searching for your music and began to follow you up on Instagram and Facebook. Even, I, I went to search for you and listen to your music and discovered you have been singing for a long time.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CQRNAWlns2j/?utm_medium=copy_link

The Mount Zion Faith Ministries’ founder urged her to remain humble in her growth process.

Bamiloye told Tope that her viral comments must have taught her to handle matters better considering how influential she is in the music industry.

He then urged her to “arise” and “give us more songs from Heaven”.