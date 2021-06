“Your Excellency Sir, I have heard and seen a lot you are doing for youths of Nigeria: not just Kogi State youths alone and I am happy to meet you today. I made a decision you are the FIRST Person I will visit when I enter Nigeria and I am here. I will use my contact and resources to support your aspiration because I believe it’s time to have a Youth as President in Nigeria” ~ Mike Obi.

