Minimum Wage: Faces Of Governors That Have Refused To Pay – Gazette (Photo)

According to People’s Gazette these are the governors that have refused to pay the NMW.

If you’re from any of the states u should be holding ur governor by his balls

Minimum Wage: Anambra, Imo, Zamfara, Benue, Kano, Kogi governors refuse to pay

Civil servants have accused Anambra, Imo, Zamfara, Benue, Kano, and Kogi governors of refusing to pay the new minimum wage.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) said 10 states had not implemented the National Minimum Wage signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18, 2019.

The association’s National President, Tommy Okon, disclosed this at a forum organised for the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The other states are Bauchi, Kebbi, Nasarawa, and Taraba.

According to him, some states have concluded negotiations but had yet to implement the new wage.

“Anambra and Taraba have concluded negotiations but have yet to implement; Bauchi, Benue, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kano, and Zamfara are in the negotiation stage,” said Mr Okon.

The labour leader added that negotiation had yet to start in Imo.

He urged the state governments to put the well-being of their workers into consideration.

The unionist also called for further upward review of salaries.

He also noted that governments should not renege on agreements reached with the organised labour for industrial peace and harmony to reign.

“Salaries are no longer to be negotiated,” he said.

Mr Okon called on the federal government to amend the 2014 Pension Act and expunge sections inimical to pensioners.

According to him, gratuity payment should be embedded in the act.

“There should be a provision to spell out that this act does not forbid the payment of gratuity by employers.

“The law should not be silent on important matters that affect life; gratuity affects life,” Okon explained.

(NAN)



https://gazettengr.com/minimum-wage-anambra-imo-zamfara-benue-kano-kogi-governors-refuse-to-pay/