Connect on Linked in

Miss Africa Russia Representative Steps Out With A Blood Stained Nigerian Flag

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQIc3ZKg0fE/?utm_medium=copy_link

Miss Africa Russia representative from Nigeria, Udeh Chiamaka Victoria steps out with a blood stained Nigerian flag at the recently concluded beauty pageant.

The event was held on Sunday June 13 in Moscow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DDj86W2O9U