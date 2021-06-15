Miyetti Allah Denies Issuing 72-Hour Ultimatum To Delta State Government

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Of Nigeria has denied rumor making the rounds that it issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Delta State government to reverse its laws on open grazing, Newspremises reports.

Secretary-General of MACBAN, Usman Baba-Ngelzerma alleged that faceless individuals are behind the ultimatum only meant to create mischief.

He further described MACBAN as a responsible association with eminent personalities like the Sultan of Sokoto as its patron, and as such will never do anything to jeopardise the peace of the country.

Baba-Ngelzerma who however insisted that the position of the group on open grazing still remains, urged Northern Governors to ensure the recovery of all grazing routes in the country as Fulani herders have equal rights with all Nigerians and cannot be treated as second-class citizens.

