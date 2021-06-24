‘Mobil Filling Station, ₦10,000 & POS Wahala: How Can I Resolve This Issue’? (Pix)

Does Anyone Know How I Can Resolve This Issue?

Good morning nairalanders,

Please I have an issue with MobilinNigeria(Mobil petroleum station) in one of their branches in Lekki axis and the manager seems not to know what to do about it or he’s trying to play me.

On the 12th of this month, I was at one of the branches to buy diesel worth N10,000 with my atm card using POS..the fuel attendant whose name starts with M tried using my card with their POS machine and after about 30mins, he gave me the card saying the transaction was declined and opted that I transfer 10k to his personal account and he would pay later when the POS machine starts working, which I did and I left the petrol station.

On getting home, N10,000 from the declined transaction was deducted from my account. I sent an email to my bank(FCMB) immediately asking them to make a reversal of the N10,000 deducted from my account and I got a response stating that they will investigate for 3 working days.

After the said working days was completed, I got an email from FCMB saying the POS merchant got credited with the money with proof. I went back to mobil petrol station and I met with one of the attendants, asking to see their manager and I explained why I needed to see the manager but when the guy he called their manager came, the first thing he said is “IT IS A POS TRANSACTION and IT CANNOT be traced”, I immediately told him he cannot tell me there’s no way to keep track of their account records and I needed my money back since FCMB said the money went through, I also showed him the receipt FCMB sent to me. He promised to investigate and call back on Monday noon which he didn’t, I gave him till past 6pm of the said day before calling him, he asked that I call back so he can check and when I did, he said he didn’t see the N10,000 transaction in their account.

I called FCMB yesterday and they still insisted that they received the money and they asked that I go back there and give them a call to talk to the manager.

Note, the manager has refused to check with the bank copy receipt FCMB sent to me saying since the one they gave me at the petrol station says declined, then the money is not with them.

Please I need help from bankers in the house and nairalanders on how to get this money, N10,000 is really a lot this period as I have not been working for the past six weeks now.

I will attach the declined receipt I got from the petrol station and the receipt FCMB sent to me after their investigations.

Attached is the declined receipt I got from the fuel attendant and the receipt FCMB sent to me after their investigations.