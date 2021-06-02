Mohammed Babangida’s Convoy Involved In An Accident, 3 Soldiers Dead

Three soldiers died on Monday while one was critically injured after the convoy of Mohammed Babangida, son of former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), had an accident on the Minna-Suleja Highway in Niger State.

SaharaReporters learnt that Mohammed, who was travelling with his family to Abuja, narrowly escaped death as his convoy ran into an articulated vehicle loaded with tomatoes along the Minna-Suleja Road.

It was gathered that the soldiers died in the accident after their black Prado SUV had a head-on collision with the articulated vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Eyewitnesses said Mohammed Babangida was travelling to Abuja in a Honda Space bus with other members of his family behind the security vehicle.

“Three soldiers died and one was left critically injured as the convoy of Mohammed Babangida, the son of the former military Head of State was involved in the accident. He was travelling to Abuja in a Honda Space bus with other members of his family behind the security vehicle.

“No member of the Babangida family was hurt in the accident. The injured soldier is currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Abuja,” an eyewitness told SaharaReporters.

