‘More Governors Are Joining APC Soon’ – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says more governors elected under other political parties platforms have expressed willingness to defect to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje said this when he received members of APC membership registration/revalidation appeals committee, led by Alhaji Faruk Aliyu on a courtesy visit at Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar on Sunday in Kano.

Ganduje said that the party was making arrangements to receive the governors who would defeat to APC for a greater Nigeria.

He said the APC membership registration/ revalidation was a great success.

“As far as we are concerned nobody was marginalised in the exercise. For your information, there are indications that more governors are coming to our great party, the APC, from other places. Our internal democracy is waxing stronger day by day.

“I want use this opportunity to congratulate you for getting us more entrants into our party. We thank you for the good exercise conducted. This makes our party to wax stronger and improve internal democracy,” he said.

Ganduje who commended the committee for a job well-done, said APC was ready to register new members, no matter their position or opinions about them.

“If some people feel they are marginalised in the exercise, our doors are still opened.

“I understand that there is no single petition from Kano forwarded to your committee. So even if somebody comes with a petition please tell that person to come and get registered,” he said.

Aliyu thanked the governor for receiving members of the committee.

He commended the governor for his effort in managing the affairs of the party in the state effectively.

“Your Excellency, we are very grateful for all your efforts in seeing that our great party moves to the next level,” he said.(NAN)



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/06/more-governors-joining-apc-soon-gov-ganduje/