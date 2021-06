President Buhari is in Maiduguri, Borno State, today to visit personnel of the Armed Forces and other security agencies serving in Operation Hadin Kai, the counter-insurgency campaign in Nigeria’s Northeast.

He’s met with serving and injured personnel, and praised their gallant sacrifices on behalf of the nation

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3052388298374683&id=1528952840718244