Motorcyclist Stabs Young Man To Death In Imo (Graphic Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A 23-year-old motorcyclist identified as Ogbonna Chukwuebuka, has allegedly stabbed a young man to death with a dagger in Umunachi community, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered By NaijaCover, that the incident happened on Saturday, May 29.

Village sources told NaijaCover News Crew, that the men had a disagreement on money. Unable to agree on the sharing formula, they engaged in a free-for- all, which led to the motorcyclist allegedly stabbing Uche to death, while Idowu was seriously injured.

“Chukwuebuka was fighting with two friends, Uche and Idowu, and as the fight degenerated, Chukwuebuka stabbed Uche and he lost consciousness. He also injured Idowu, who called for help and his brothers rushed him and Uche to hospital,” the source narrrated.

“Uche was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while Idowu was admitted. So, out of fear, Chukwuebuka and his brothers fled. The deceased’s kinsmen regrouped and came to his father’s house but met his absence. Angered by the development, they set his father’s house, NaijaCover Learnt.”

“They made sure that the house was completely razed before they left the compound. The deceased hailed from the neighbouring Umungwa community, while the suspect and the injured are from the same Umunachi community in the Obowo Local Government.”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: Facebook User