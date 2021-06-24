Multi-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Miami, Many Feared Dead (Pictures)

A massive rescue operation is underway after an apartment building close to Miami Beach collapsed in the early hours of this morning.

The ocean-front building, a twelve-story apartment complex called Champlain Towers South, has partially collapsed, fire rescue services have confirmed.

Neighbours say the building was mostly occupied but it is not known what caused the tower which was built in 1981 near 88th street and Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, to collapse.

There are fears that many people may be dead or remain trapped beneath the rubble at Champlain Towers South as a search-and-rescue operation by local authorities got underway.

One witness, who was staying in the south Florida island city with his family, was in a neighbouring building at the time and said the collapse sounded and felt like a tornado or earthquake, Fox News reported.

The witness claimed that much of the building was occupied at the time of the collapse, which he estimated to have occurred at around 1.20am.

He told the publication: ‘It was the craziest thing I ever heard in my life.’

Shocking video footage showed a boy being pulled from the wreckage by firefighters as the huge search-and-rescue operation continued, according to NBC6.



The building, a twelve-story apartment block called Champlain Towers South (pictured), collapsed in the early hours of this morning.

The building was completed in 1981 and apartments in the block, some of which have ocean views sell for up to $915,000

Video from the scene showed firefighters pulling a young boy from the rubble. Witnesses also reported hearing screams from beneath the collapsed building

At least two people and a firefighter have been taken to hospital but officials have not yet confirmed any details about potential casualties, according to local media.

Pictures and videos from the scene suggest a full section of the tower collapsed, which left huge piles of debris lying at the corner of Collins Avenue as a huge search-and-rescue operation is underway.

Witnesses claimed to have heard people screaming beneath the rubble during frantic efforts to free them from the wreckage of the building.

One witness told NBC News correspondent Sam Brock: ‘They are able to rescue some people but I heard some screams.’

Freelance journalist Joel Franco, who was on the scene, claimed that the fire department had managed to rescue some people from their balconies.



A view inside one of the apartments at Champlain Towers South

He tweeted: ‘MDFR [Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department] now rescuing people from the balcony.’

Mr Franco said the rescue operation was a ‘multi-agency effort’ as he claimed to have seen units from Pompano Beach Fire, Miami Fire, Davie Fire and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue at the scene.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available.

Due to the partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins, southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96 Street. Northbound traffic is being diverted at 85 & Collins Avenue.



Authorities have not yet provided any information on potential casualties as the situation is ongoing.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information.

Champlain Towers South, which was built in 1981, is a modern apartment complex comprised of 136 residences spread across 12 floors, according to Miami Real Estate Trends.



LATEST: At least 1 dead after high-rise condo building partially collapses near Miami Beach.

• 35 occupants pulled from building, per Miami-Dade fire rescue

• 10 assessed and treated

• 2 transported to hospitals

• Search-and-rescue efforts ongoing

