Multiple Websites Go Offline Across The World

Multiple websites are experiencing outages Tuesday including the New York Times, Amazon Web Services and Reddit, according to Downdetector, Bloomberg News reports.

A number of leading media websites are currently not working, including the Guardian, Financial Times, Independent and the New York Times.

The UK government website – gov.uk – is also down.

Affected websites displayed the message: “Error 503 Service Unavailable”.

Early reports have suggested it could be related to Fastly, a cloud computing provider, which underpins a lot of major websites.

