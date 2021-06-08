Multiple Websites Go Offline Across The World

Connect on Linked in

Multiple websites are experiencing outages Tuesday including the New York Times, Amazon Web Services and Reddit, according to Downdetector, Bloomberg News reports.



Bloomberg

A number of leading media websites are currently not working, including the Guardian, Financial Times, Independent and the New York Times.

The UK government website – gov.uk – is also down.

Affected websites displayed the message: “Error 503 Service Unavailable”.

Early reports have suggested it could be related to Fastly, a cloud computing provider, which underpins a lot of major websites.



BBC