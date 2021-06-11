Murder-Suicide: Nigerian Man Kills His Estranged Wife & Mother-In-Law In USA (Pix)

A Fulton County man recently separated from his wife attacked a home Sunday morning, “June, 6th 2021” killing her and his mother-in-law before taking his own life, officials said.

Udoamaka Nwamu, 34, of East Point, took a handgun to his in-laws’ home in Douglasville and fired shots into the front and back of the house on Long Lake Drive, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news release Tuesday. The gunshots resulted in multiple 911 calls and deputies were dispatched to the home.

Before they arrived, Nwamu forced his way inside the home, Pounds said. Deputies were met with gunfire from the house and were forced to take cover, while an emergency response team and hostage negotiator were sent to the scene.

“During the course of the negotiations with Udoamaka, a single gunshot was heard,” Pounds said.

The response team then entered the house and found Nwamu dead from what Pounds described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies also found the bodies of Nwamu’s estranged wife, 24-year-old Kaliyah Nwamu, and her mother, 46-year-old Nikita Green.

The case remains under investigation, Pounds said.



Picture culled from facebook. This is quite sad

RIP