‘My Experience With A Risk-Taker’

i am jealous of my friend, that guy is a risk taker. some people are so bold, but I fear public speaking. God has loaded some people with boldness overdose.

let me give you the gist. Stanley was my room mate back then in Abuja. he is a christain but would run into all these big men mosque to be converted to Islam every week.

Every week he is either converting from Islam to christainity or vice versa. He even made it a business. All those big mosque in Abuja he has visited all of them. they would give him gift and cash. he even visited the central mosque to be converted and they gave him a car, clothes, Koran and gifts.

One day he ran out of luck. he wanted to convert to Islam inside one mosque at Abuja. they told him that they would take him to their grand mufti or something at another mosque.

On the way to see the mufti, he discovered that he has already converted before inside that mosque before and he tried to excape, they went after him and brought him before the mufti who recognized him instantly and they dished out some good beating to him. they took back everything they have ever given to him.

he was hospitalized for a week at my expenses. I just said I should share this experience, I tear up with laughter when I remember that guy, the guy is a real Hussler . I envy him.

Do you have this type of friends who love risk more than life. share the experience.