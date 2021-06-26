My Girlfriend Posted Someone Else As ‘Love Of Her Life’ – A Nairalander

Hello Good morning nairalanders ,

.

Pls I want to know am I about to experience heart break or I should do that now before she does it to me . My girlfriend just posted someone LOML . I just saw that on her stories. I investigated deeply and I found the guy’s username . I saw that the guy has been commenting on her posts recently and I wonder why she posted the guy LOML . I tried to ask her but some people adviced me not to and that I should watch from distance. Okay just when I have decided to freestyle the matter , today again she posted same guy again . I am so pained right now , and confused.

Am I about to experience heart break .? Should I kuku end the relationship now ? Pls I need your advice