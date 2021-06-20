‘My Husband Refuses To Help My Family Members After Paying ₦580K For My Bride Price’

My Husband paid N580K for my Bride price and refused to help my family members

~ Nigerian Lady

A Nigerian Lady Identified as Elohor Okudu narrates how her husband has refused to help her own family members after paying almost N580k bride Price.

The story was shared by a twitter user identified as @SmartAtuadi, the lady is seeking professional advice as the issue bothers her.

She Wrote: “I got married 8months ago, my hubby earns 70k monthly while I am yet to get a job, during our wedding ceremony, hubby spent about 580k on the list given to him for the traditional wedding, I persuaded my parents to reduce the list but they said it is a must and a tradition.”

“He was able to raise the money as I wasnt working and I couldn’t help financially. After marriage I suggested that he should be sending something monthly to my parents as he does send to his parents too, but to my surprise the reply he gave me was that he didn’t owe my parents anything that they have collected all they are entitled to fromHelpNigerianally I was not angry about that until my younger brother wanted to get married and his bride family gave him list of things for the traditional wedding which amounted to 400k.”

“My dad then shared the expenses and told my husband to contribute 120k towards my brother’s wedding but to my surprise, my husband said no and told me that my family has collected all they wanted during our wedding and they shouldn’t come to him for any financial assistance, this got me angry and I told him that he is not responsible.”

“Ever since then we have been living like strangers in the house, he doesn’t talk to me, he has just been keeping to himself, and I have never seen him this way before not even in our 2 years of courting.

“Please our mummies and daddies, kindly advise me on what to do to save the situation, I am in between my husband and my family”.

