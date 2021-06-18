‘My Igbo Mother’s Reaction When I Told Her That I Got A Tiv Girl Pregnant’

Background: I’m Igbo from Enugu state, I will be 29 in a few months. I am the only child of my parents. My dad is in his early 60’s and mom in her late 40’s, My mom and my aunts have been talking about getting a wife for me when I turned 21 years but my dad shunned them. My dad has always told me to marry from any part of the world I choose and when I’m ready.

My girlfriend is Tiv from benue state, I noticed some body changes in her and we checked and found out she’s pregnant. We agreed to keep it, she planned to travel home but she was certain that her step mother will find out, and her dad will not be happy about that, she then phoned her stepmother and told her everything. Now they have accepted her explanations but it remained me informing my own parents.

My mother’s reaction: So, I have been thinking of how I will start the sentence if I want to tell my parents about me getting a girl pregnant. I decided not to call my moms phone direct, I called my dad and asked him to pass the phone to my mom that I have something to tell her.

I said to her, mom I got a girl pregnant.. She started jumping up and thankingGod. I asked her what’s the issue and she simply told me that she’s happy to her this news. The next question from her was , where is is she. I told her tiv from benue, she said lovely.

She passed the phone to my dad and the old man said, fine we will see how we can make everything go normal.

I know my mom will double her prayer points now for God to protect the unborn child and her mother. . She will sleep happily from now on.

My girlfriend is yet to hear the reaction of my parents.