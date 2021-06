This is somebody, I just accepted a month ago,

I barely know him though we met twice during the relationship. During the third one( yesterday) now he is hinting for sex, the way I replied him made him change topic and said he was joking.

Anytime we meet his joystick get visibly aroused. I need a serious man. Should I dump him.

Earlier thread

https://www.nairaland.com/6576284/did-rush-accept-guy-hope

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print