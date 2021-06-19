‘My Successor Will Demolish More Houses Than Me’ – Governor El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said his successor will demolish more houses than he has done in the state.

He said some people were seeing him as a demolisher and seem eager for his tenure to end.

The governor, who made the comment at a media chat aired on radio stations on Thursday, said residents of the state now appreciate the urban development being executed across the state by his administration.

He also said his administration prefers to provide infrastructural development rather than sharing money with people in the name of empowerment or human development.

“When we started working on school construction they said we are not providing roads now we are working on roads they said we are not empowering people.

“If sharing money in the night is what they mean by empowering people, they should keep insulting us.

“The masses who we are working for appreciating what we are doing for them.

“You know the election is approaching and they see me as a demolisher “Mai rusau” so they think that maybe the next person that will come after me will not demolish but he will demolish more than I do, God willing,” he said.

He urged the people to continue supporting and praying for his administration to succeed.

Critics have accused the governor of plunging people into hardship by demolishing their houses but El-Rufai has defended his action, saying it is in public interest.



https://dailytrust.com/my-successor-will-demolish-more-than-me-el-rufai