‘My Sunshine, Muse & My One & Only’ – BBNaija’s Ike Flaunts New Girlfriend

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyeama, has taken to social media to celebrate his new girlfriend, @fayababe, as she added a year to her age today.

The ex-boyfriend to BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, took to his IG account to pen down a lovely note to celebrate her, saying that the peace and joy her presence brings is the best feeling in the world.

He wrote;

Today is your day my sunshine, my one and only, my muse, my friend and When you are with me, the peace and joy your presence brings is the best feeling in the world. I feel confident because I have you on my side. I feel like screaming how much I treasure you. You are the best woman in the world. I celebrate you today darling. Happy birthday to you. God bless you for me.. You have such a great personality that’s the envy of many.

Guys help me wish @fayahbabe a happy birthday



