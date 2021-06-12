N-Power Batch C: 3 Steps To Avoid Disqualification Even After Biometrics

The Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management And Social Development have further stated that 550,000 N-Power Batch C applicants, were selected for the initial phase of the N-Power recruitment process, of which another 50,000 N-Power Batch C applicants will be dropped, to make up the final 500,000 N-Power Batch C volunteers.

The following 3 basic steps are to be followed judiciously if an N-Power Batch C applicant wants to be part of the final N-Power Batch C 1 volunteers:

1) An N-Power Batch C applicant must adhere to the Biometrics fingerprint capture enrollment instructions; four fingers should be captured as stated, not ten fingers, although this might not be an issue, but just to be on a safe side.

2) The N-Power Batch C applicant must not be working in any other Civil Service Organisation, either part time or full time.

3) The N-Power Batch C applicants’ uploaded documents must be a bonafide document of the N-Power Batch C applicant.

Note: N-Power Batch C applicants can now login into their portal and edit their dashboard.