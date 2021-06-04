N-Power Batch C: How To Fix “Some Errors Occur” Issue During Biometric Process

N-Power Batch C: How To Fix “Some Errors Occur” Issue During The Biometric Process

If a biometric enrolment error occurs after the biometric enrolment session is completed by the N-Power Batch C applicant, the N-Power Batch C applicant should do the following:

1) The N-Power Batch C applicant should immediately begin another biometric enrolment session.

2) The N-Power Batch C applicant should follow strictly the instructions from NASIMS/N-Power; An N-Power Batch C applicant should enrol only the right and left thumb and right and left index fingers.