N-Power Batch C: How To Fix “Take Test” Issue

Most N-Power Batch C applicants have been confused, because on Login into their N-Power portal, they keep getting the prompt to “retake test”.

Please N-Power/NASIMS management had repeated it times without number that if an N-Power Batch C applicant had taken the test successfully, that the test had already been received at the NASIMS/N-Power Backend, and N-Power Batch C applicant should not retake the test again as this might implicate the N-Power Batch C applicant and nullify previous test taken successfully.

Please all N-Power Batch C applicants are to ignore the “take test” prompt, what is ongoing now is the verification process which involves the fingerprint enrollment capture.

All N-Power Batch C applicant should also ignore the conspiracy theory that if your score is not displaying it means the N-Power Batch C applicant is not successful, disappearing N-Power score has nothing to do with the shortlising process.

Technical abnormalities on the N-Power portal is expected due to traffic congestion, ease of traffic, queue systems to avoid congestion on the N-Power/NASIMS Portal, and more data being uploaded into the N-Power/NASIMS Portal.

At this stage all N-Power Batch C applicants are advised to check their email for the congratulatory message and steps to complete the N-Power/NASIMS Verification fingerprint capture enrollment process, or checking their verification tabs on their N-Power portal to determine if the N-Power Batch C applicant have been shortlisted or in the awaiting list.