N-Power Batch C: How To Recover Your Lost Password

Are you an N-Power Batch C applicant trying to login to the N-Power/NASIMS portal and constantly faced with the “invalid password” prompt highlighted in red?

Probably where you wrote down the password cannot be located.

Do not worry, an N-Power Batch C applicant can always create a new password and still login into his or her N-Power/NASIMS dashboard.

The following steps below can be used to recover your N-Power lost password successfully

Step 1: An affected N-Power Batch C applicant should “Click” on login on the NASIMS/N-Power website.

Step2: An N-Power Batch C applicant should click on the “Forgot Password” option to recover his or her password.

Step3: An affected N-Power Batch C applicant should chose the N-POWER application email or preferably the N-Power Batch C applicant can go for the N-POWER application ID.

Step4: The affected N-Power Batch C applicant should enter the information required as selected.

Step5: The N-Power Batch C applicant should Click on “Reset Password”

Step6: The N-Power Batch C applicant should enter his or her new password and click “proceed”.

The N-Power Batch C applicant can now login with his or her password created few minutes ago or with your N-POWER application ID.