N-Power Batch C: No Official Date For Deployment

A lot of N-Power Batch C applicants have been asking the question about when exactly would deployment commence? Infact most N-Power Batch C applicants have been saying “done with biometrics when will deployment commence”?

For now, according to NASIMS N-Power there is no official date for N-Power Batch C1 deployment (see attached screenshot as evidence), all N-Power Batch C1 Applicants have always been implored to keep checking their NASIMS N-Power dashboard for updates.

Note: Deployment will only commence only after lots of N-Power Batch C1 Applicants have fully completed their N-Power NASIMS Biometrics.