N-Power Batch C: Physical Verification Facts And Guidelines

The N-Power Physical Verification stage is the process of physically verifying the Age, Gender, Residential Address, Local Government Area (LGA), Academic Qualification, and NYSC (for graduate category) completion of N-Power Batch C applicants.

N-Power Batch C Physical Verification will commence soon, please all N-Power Batch C applicants should take note of the following facts and guidelines.

1. An N-Power Batch C applicant’s Physical Verification Center is the N-Power Batch C applicant’s Residential Local Government Area Secretariat.

2. All N-Power Batch C applicants that were shortlisted are expected to partake in this N-Power physical verification exercise.

3. All N-Power Batch C applicants are to follow instructions at their centers. If the instructions at your centers conflict with anything we have posted here, the information posted here supercedes.

4. All N-Power Batch C applicants should be orderly and be courteous

Before an N-Power Batch C applicant steps out of the house, the N-Power Batch C applicant should ensure he or she has the following:

a. All documents required for N-Power Physical Verification. Please see attached image.

At the Residential Local Government Area,

1. An N-Power Batch C applicant should not pay money for anything to anyone. The N-Power Physical Verification exercise is totally free.

2. All N-Power Batch C applicant should NOT give anyone his or her BVN slip even if they request for it. Please tell them N-Power says NO.

3. All N-Power Batch C applicants should report anyone asking for money, using the N-Power NASIMS self care portal.

4. An N-Power Batch C applicant should report any Batch C applicant giving money.

5. If an N-Power Batch C applicant is certain he or she was pre-selected and did not see his or her name at a particular LGA of residence, the N-Power Batch C applicant can check other LGA’s he or she might have written down.

6. An N-Power Batch C applicant should disregard anyone who approaches him or her that they can help you make it to the final selection, they are lying and will scam you.

After you have concluded the N-Power Batch C Physical Verification Exercise, always check your email or NASIMS N-Power Self Service Portal for updated information.