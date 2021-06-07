N-Power Batch C: Reason Why Applicants With Low Scores Got Shortlisted

The reason why some N-Power applicants scored low but were selected was as a result of the N-Power Batch C applicant’s geographical locations/area.

If a local Government has a population that its number of N-Power Batch C applicants are less than say, 1000 N-Power Batch C applicants, even if an N-Power Batch C applicant scored 0% or 35% the N-Power Batch C applicant can still be shortlisted so as to balance the needed number of N-Power Batch C applicant that is expected to meet the required maximum needed in the N-Power programme.

If the population of an area is over say the specific number of 1000 N-Power Batch C applicant, in the local government area, only those who scored 70% to 100% will be shortlisted.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

