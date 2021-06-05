N-Power Batch C Shortlist: Reason Behind The “Check Back Later” Message

Most N-Power Batch C applicants, that were not shortlisted have always been asking the question why they were told to “check back later”, even after passing the N-Power NASIMS online test.

NASIMS (N-Power) have clearly stated the reason behind the “check back later” message by informing the affected N-Power Batch C applicants, that the reason why the N-Power Batch C applicants keep receiving the check back later message is because the shortlising process is still ongoing and more N-Power Batch C candidates will be contacted as at when due.

According to this statement by NASIMS/N-Power, more N-Power Batch C applicants are still being shortlisted and selected periodically, all an N-Power Batch C applicant needs to do is to constantly check his or her email.