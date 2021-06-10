N-Power Batch C: Stream 2, No Official Date Yet

A whole lot of N-Power Batch C applicants who are yet to be shortlisted for the N-Power Batch C Stream 2 have been asking when exactly will the N-Power second batch commence, well the N-Power (NASIMS) customer care unit have clearly stated in a response to an email that there is no official date slated for the commencement of the N-Power stream 2.

See screenshot below from N-Power (NASIMS) as evidence

All N-Power Batch C applicants have been implored and advised to constantly check their email address and visit the N-Power (NASIMS) portal for updates.