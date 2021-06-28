N-Power Batch C Verification: 5 Reasons Why You Should Not Rush To Your LGA

Here are few reasons why N-Power Batch C applicants should not be in a hurry to rush to their Local Government Area (LGA):

1) Dispatching the N-Power deployment list to N-Power Focal Persons does not mean that the N-Power physical verification will commence immediately.

2) The N-Power deployment list have to be printed.

3) The N-Power deployment list has to be pasted on all Local Government Areas

4) Shortlisted N-Power Batch C applicants have to receive invitational messages or emails to come and check their names on the list.

5) If the N-Power Batch C applicant is Successful the Shortlisted N-Power Batch C applicant will then proceed for the N-Power physical verification as planned by the NOA/District HR/Local Government Officers in your state.