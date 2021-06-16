N-Power Batch C1 List Not Yet Sent To States

N-Power Focal Persons at individual States are yet to receive the list of N-Power Batch C Volunteers Stream 1, N-Power State Focal Persons have lamented the delay in the process of sending the list of N-Power Batch C Volunteers to the states from the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs.

This delay would slow down the deployment of N-Power Batch C1 applicants to their respective places of primary assignment.

N-Power Batch C2 cannot commence yet until the whole shortlising process of N-Power Batch C1 has been completely finalized.

All congratulatory messages received by N-Power Batch C applicants, still remains at N-Power Batch C1, N-Power Batch C2 selection have not commenced yet.