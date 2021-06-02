N-Power: How To Successfully Install The Biometric Application On Your Computer

N-Power Batch C: How To Successfully Install The Biometric Application On Your Computer/Laptop

All N-Power Batch C applicant should please avoid installing this Biometric application on Windows 7 operating system as it will not work on Windows 7 operating system, as this will give you lots of errors.

N-Power Batch C applicants should install the application on Windows 10 operating system, the N-Power Biometric application works perfectly on Windows 10 OS.

Note: N-Power Batch C applicants should install this biometric application on their laptop or desktop computer as this application is not supported on mobile phones.

Below are 6 steps to install the N-Power biometric fingerprint capture application successfully

Step 1 : N-Power Batch C applicants should Visit https://nasimsbiometric.blob.core.windows.net/enrollment/Publish.htm

Step 2 : N-Power Batch C applicants should download and install Biometrics Prerequisite for either 64bit or 32bit A uandU digital persona Finger Print Scanner software.

This depends on the N-Power Batch C applicant’s operating system, N-Power Batch C applicants should check their computer system properties to know if their Operating System OS is 64bit or 32bit.

Step 3: N-Power Batch C applicant should download and install .NET Desktop Runtimes (please note that we have .NET ASP runtime which is meant for web hosting server and we also have .NET Desktop Runtime).

If an N-Power Batch C applicant mistakenly installs .NET ASP runtime it will not work, N-Power Batch C applicants have to read the instructions carefully and download .NET Desktop Runtime 64bit or 32bit version.

It is recommend that N-Power Batch C applicant downloads the Installer instead of the Binary files. as the Installer would be easy for the N-Power Batch C applicant to install. The links below can be used to download the installer

https://dotnet.microsoft.com/download/dotnet/thank-you/runtime-desktop-5.0.6-windows-x64-installer

https://dotnet.microsoft.com/download/dotnet/thank-you/runtime-desktop-5.0.6-windows-x86-installer

Step 4: N-Power Batch C applicant should click on the “Install” button that displays after clicking the link below

https://nasimsbiometric.blob.core.windows.net/enrollment/Publish.htm

This should download a setup.exe (executable file). of 8kb size

Step 5: The N-Power Batch C applicant should “double click” on the setup.exe file and install it.

N-Power Batch C applicants should please note that he or she must have an active internet connection before clicking on the setup.exe file. this will then connect to NASIMS (N-POWER) server, and prompt the N-Power Batch C applicant to download the offline software, when successfully downloaded, the icon will appear on your desktop/laptop interface.

Step 6: The N-Power Batch C applicant should “double click” on the NASIMS icon on his or her desktop and login with his or her APPLICATION ID NUMBER and PASSWORD for verification.

All N-Power Batch C applicants should please ensure they have A uandU digital persona Finger Print Scanner.