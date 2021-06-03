N-Power: Unsuccessful Batch C Applicants Moved To Stream 2

N-Power Batch C Shortlist: Unsuccessful N-Power Batch C Applicants Will Be Moved To N-Power Stream 2

Most N-Power Batch C applicants, that passed the test successfully and scored high in the N-Power Batch C test have been worried that they were not shortlisted.

Well all N-Power Batch C applicants that were successful but did not get the N-Power congratulatory message should worry NO more.

N-Power/NASIMS has sent an email to unsuccessful N-Power Batch C applicants to exercise patience, as they will be shortlisted for the next batch which is stream 2.

See attached screenshot as evidence.