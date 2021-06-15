N-Power: Why You Should Not Edit Your State & Local Government Area

N-Power Batch C: Reason Why You Should Not Edit Your State & Local Government Area

A lot of N-Power Batch C applicants have been jumping into their N-Power NASIMS portal to quickly edit their state and local government area, this feat is a very risky thing to do by the N-Power Batch C applicants.

If an N-Power Batch C applicant have relocated to another state or local government area and the N-Power Batch C applicant is thinking of editing the N-Power NASIMS portal to the current state or local government area in which the N-Power Batch C applicant resides, to reflect on his or her N-Power Nasims portal profile, the N-Power Batch C applicant should not do that if the N-Power Batch C applicant have been shortlisted.

Reason is that each of the local government areas was allocated and allotted a specific number of N-Power Batch C applicants shortlisted for the N-Power batch C program, effecting changes on NASIMS (N-POWER) profile now before deployment would alter the whole database arrangements and might lead to disqualification of the affected N-Power Batch C applicant.

N-Power Batch C applicants are thereby advised to exercise patience until the N-Power Batch C applicant have been deployed to his or her place of primary assignment (PPA) then the N-Power Batch C volunteer can contact the district human resources department, or the state focal person for a change of location rather than editing your N-Power NASIMS profile before deployment.