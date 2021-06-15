N300 Million Road Rehabilitation: FERMA Abandons Kogi Road (Photos)

The N300 million road rehabilitation by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) at Idah-Ogbogbo, Kogi State.

We found that only half a kilometer road was done.

Workers have since deserted the site.

We call on Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Nigerian Government to please revisit the project as

the road is no longer motorable.

It has affected the supply of farm produce to other parts of the country.

Many motorist refused to go on the road citing that it destroys cars and the cost of repairs is high at the moment.

