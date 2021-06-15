‘Na Lagos I Dey’ — American Rapper, Yung Bleu Says As He Visits Nigeria (Video)

Popular American rapper, Yung Bleu, is currently in Lagos, Nigeria, Igbere TV reports.

The rapper who hailing from Mobile, Alabama; arrived Nigeria which he called his “Mother Land” yesterday evening.

The 25-year-old recording artist has carved out his own lane by crafting heartfelt, romantic R&B ballads for his incredibly loyal fanbase.

Following a string of hit singles including “Miss It,” Unappreciated,” and “Ice on My Baby,” Bleu shook up the internet with the release of “You’re Mines Still” — which later received a standout remix from the biggest artist in the world: Drake.

The smash record became an instant viral sensation, with lyrics you can’t help but sing along to as soon as you hear Bleu’s voice.

