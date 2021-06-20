Naija FM presenter,Titus Badejo shot dead in Ibadan

Former Naija FM presenter, Titus Badejo Eja Nla has been shot dead in Ibadan on Saturday 19 June 2021. Source said he was killed by a gang of two armed gun men in front of Club 407,Oluyole Extension.

Eja Nla

Gistmaster gathered Eja NLA, as he was fondly called was leaving he club around 11 pm when two masked men riding on motorcycle accosted him and his friends. They asked them to lay flat on the floor before pulling the trigger that killed the actor. The killers ran away without taking anything from them.