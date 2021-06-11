Naira Marley Shows Off His Multi-Million Dollar Property In Lekki (Video)

Connect on Linked in

Check out one of Naira Marley multi-million properties he’s building in lekki axis.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eisx6_I7vaM

In the video here, you can hear them(the works and site supervisor ) hailing him and joking saying this place is the marlian republic

Naira Marley partnered with sujimotos for this project

The project is a high-rise project. From the 3-d model looks like 10-12 story building.

The building is going to house

Virtual golf bar simulation

Restaurants

Crèche

Pediatrician hospital

Lounge

Cinema