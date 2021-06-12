NANS Makes U-Turn, Joins June 12 Protest In Osogbo (Photo)

Connect on Linked in

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has made a u-turn on its initial decision ordering members to boycott the June 12 nationwide protest.

The Osun State chapter of the association joined the nationwide protest in Osogbo, the state capital, on Saturday.

Recalled that NANS president, Sunday Asefon, in a statement on Friday suspended its planned June 12 nationwide protest.

However, the coalition of civil society in Osun commenced a massive rally against insecurity and unemployment in Nigeria.

The Chairman of NANS JCI in Osun State, Comrade Oyelayo Afeez, led its members en masse to Oke-Fia.

Speaking, Afeez said the situation of the country is unbearable to live in.



