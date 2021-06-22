National Assembly Flooded As Roofs Leak (Photos, Video)

The roof of the National Assembly Complex leaked as it rained heavily on Tuesday.

The main lobby which leads to the chambers of the senate and the house of representatives was flooded owing to the downpour.

The press centre where reporters sit to monitor plenary sessions was not spared by the flood.

Domestic staff of the assembly battled for more than 20 minutes to drain out the pool of water.

But the situation did not stop legislators from sitting.

In 2019, the national assembly budgeted N42 billion for the renovation of the complex.

This sparked off criticism as some Nigerians frowned at the sum earmarked for the renovation.



https://www.thecable.ng/extra-roof-of-nassembly-complex-leaks-after-downpour-photos

