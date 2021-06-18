NEC Receiving Reports From State Judicial Panels On EndSARS

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

NEC NOW RECEIVING REPORTS FROM STATE JUDICIAL PANELS ON ENDSARS

*To convene Council session soon on implementation

As judicial panels set up by State Governors to resolve issues of police brutality and related concerns across the country round up their assignments, the National Economic Council (NEC) is set to convene a special session to review reports of the panels that have now started coming to the Council.

This is among resolutions and conclusions reached today at the Council’s 117th meeting held virtually and presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo , SAN with State governors, federal ministers, the Central Bank Governor and other top government officials in attendance.

It will be recalled that the judicial panels were recommended after adoption of a resolution by NEC to address nationwide complaints of police brutality after the President dissolved the Police SARS unit. Almost all States in the Federation set up the panels including the Federal Capital Territory.

The Vice President at today’s meeting announced that a special session of NEC will soon be convened to consider all the reports that are ready from the judicial panels set up late last year to address the concerns of the Nigerian people on police brutality allegations and other related issues. That meeting would also consider the implementation of the reports including remedies, redress and compensations.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Vice President

17th June 2021