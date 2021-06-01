NECO Registrar, Godswill Obioma Died Of Natural Causes – Family

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

NECO registrar, Godswill Obioma has died of Natural causes, POLITICS NIGERIA can authoritatively confirm.

Contrary to widespread reports of an assassination, Family Sources revealed to this newspaper that Obioma died after a brief illness.

The first son of the deceased, Godswill Obioma II, in a statement to Mustapha K. Abdul, the Director Human Resource Management, NECO, revealed that his father passed on from a health ailment.

“Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.”

“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development. We shall keep you duly informed.”, the statement read.



