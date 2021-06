Federal polytechnic nekede owerri, Imo State Examination got some students shocked.

Monday 21st june 2021.

2nd semester examination 2019/2020 session ND1 students, department of social science, got the students surprised in the examination hall when they saw a question that say : WHAT ARE THE UNKNOWN GUN-MEN?

Course Title: Citizenship Education,

Course code: GNS 128/112.