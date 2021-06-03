Niger Islamic School Abduction: We‘re Negotiating With Bandits – Niger Govt

…Rules out payment of ransom

The Niger State Government has said that it has began negotiation with the group of armed bandits responsible for the kidnap of the Salihu Tanko Islamic school children in Tegina, Rafi local government area of the state.

The government also said that it is aware of the ongoing negotiation between the parents of the abducted children but insisted that it will not pay any ransom for the safe release of the children.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Ketso who stated this in Minna on Wednesday while giving up date on the abducted Islamic school children, pointed out that “Niger State Government is negotiating the release of the abductees and we are confident that in no distant time the young children will be united with their parents.

“Government is in touch with some of the parents of the kidnapped children, they have been assured of the safe return of their wards.”

The Deputy Governor disclosed that contrary to reports that 200 children were abducted, only 163 children including some staff were taken away by the bandits, stressing that the government has established contacts with the abductors.

He assured that all the children will be rescue and reunite with their parents safely, saying that as part of the security measure, all boarding school in the state have being converted to day system until the security situation improves.

Also Alhaji Ketso said the state government has banned all commercial motorcycle operators in Minna, the state capital with effect from 3rd June, 2021, adding that only private motorcycles would be allowed to operate between the hours of 6:00am and 9:00pm.

“These are parts of measures being put in place by the government towards addressing the rising security situation in the state, especially Minna, the state capital”.

He reiterate the commitment of the government to support the security agencies with needed logistics to enable them secure the state, stressing that “We have so far given 89 operational vehicles, 283 operational motor cycles, 30 bicycles, 4 Tri-cycles in addition to funding the various security operations in the state.

“These are in addition to 70 Nissan Vehicles and 2,300 Motorcycles as mobility Support to the Vigilante Corps in the State”.

Some of the security arrangements so far put in place in the state towards tackling the security situation in the state, he disclosed includes; Karamin Goro, Sharan Daji, Girgizan Daji, Gama Aiki, Ayem Akpatuma I & II, Puff Adder I & II.

He therefore called on all residents in the state to come forward with useful information on the activities of bandits in their area to the nearest security operatives.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/niger-islamic-school-abduction-we-re-negotiating-with-bandits-niger-govt/

BREAKING NEWS: Niger State Government has Banned Commercial Motorcycles in Minna Metropolis effective tomorrow 3rd June, 2021. Private Motorcycles will be allowed to operate between 6AM to 9PM Daily

https://twitter.com/GovNiger/status/1400146127136100352?s=19