Niger Places Complete Ban On Commercial Motorcycles In Minna

The Niger state government has placed a complete ban on the activities of commercial motorcycles in the state capital, Minna after security intelligence revealed bandits are planning to perpetrate heinous crimes using motorcycles.

A statement made available to vanguard suggest that noncommercial motorcycles can operate within the hours of 6am to 9pm but a complete ban is placed on no commercial riders.

“Please be informed that the Niger State Government has banned completely the operation of commercial motorcycles within Minna, the state capital.” The state govt said.

The state govt noted that the restrictions begins from 9pm to 6am.”

“Noncommercial motorcycles however, are permitted to operate but only within the hours of 6am and 9pm. Restriction time is 9pm to 6am.

The state government revealed that the ban is necessary after security reports show that bandits are planing to use motorcycles to carry out attacks in the state

“This is coming after the State Government received security reports of how bandits use motorcycles to carryout criminal activities in the state. The ban, which commences from Minna metropolis effect from tomorrow Thursday, June 3, 2021, will be extended to all parts of the state in the coming weeks.

“Niger state Government regrets any inconvenience this necessary decision may cause the residents of the state.” The sated govt stated.

