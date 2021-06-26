Nigeria Cannot Beat Mexico With Home Based Players – Rohr

Nigeria cannot beat Mexico – Rohr

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has said that Nigeria can’t beat Mexico in the upcoming friendly using home-based players.

25 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players have been called up for the match against Mexico that will take place on July 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USA.

Speaking after Thursday’s training session at the Goal Project inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Rohr said, “I am watching the training as I am not the coach of this team.

“The players seem to be fit and have now the rhythm of the competition. Again, I saw some players who are already in my team and it is always good to see them again. They seem to be in great form.

“They are playing on natural grass and two or three players are missing because they have a match to play but will arrive after the game. I will see if there is anyone I can invite to the ‘A’ team.

“You cannot play against Mexico and say you will win it with these home-based players. It is not our A team and it will not count for FIFA rankings. The most important thing is not the results but to test the players and discover new players and evolve new tactics,” he said.

Meanwhile, two Super Eagles players have been dropped from the initial 25 invited for the international friendly against Mexico.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/25/friendly-nigeria-cannot-beat-mexico-rohr-predicts/