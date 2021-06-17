Nigeria Is On Oxygen, Nobody Knows What Will Happen Next – Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Nigeria is now on life support.

Wike stated this at the inauguration of the Isaiah Odoli/Omerelu Streets in New GRA Phase 1 in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He asserted that those who considered the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a better alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2015 poll, must be regretting the current situation in the country.

“Since APC came into power, you can now see what Nigeria has turned to. Each day you wake up, you hear people are being killed.

“If you watch television and read the news in newspapers, you will hear so and so number are killed or kidnapped in so and so state.

“That is not what I thought all of us needed. The country is on oxygen (life support). Nobody knows what will happen next,” Wike said.

He also called on well-meaning Nigerians to continue to pray for the country.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/16/nigeria-is-on-oxygen-nobody-knows-what-will-happen-next-gov-wike/