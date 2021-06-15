Nigeria Needs Leaders Who Will Unite The Country – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria needs more leaders who are proactive and prepared to bring the country together.

He said this in Lagos on Sunday during a courtesy visit to the palace of Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, on the occasion of the monarch’s first coronation anniversary.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, revealed this via a statement titled, ‘Nigeria needs leaders prepared to unite Nigerians, Osinbajo says at Oniru’s One Year Coronation Anniversary’.

While extolling the Oba for his leadership to the inhabitants of Iruland who hail from diverse socio-ethnic backgrounds, Osinbajo said, “Our country needs all the leaders, the best leaders, the most proactive leaders, leaders prepared to bring the country together.

“Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria, everybody is here, if things work out well here, things will be okay in the country.

“I am sure your role here is that of someone who brings together communities not just Yorubas, but everybody. And I can see that from your choice of chiefs, you have gone to other parts, and I think this is the attitude of great leaders.”

The Vice President added that it is impossible to relegate traditional rulers because of the exposure and education of those who occupy those positions today.

In his remarks, the Oniru of Iruland thanked the Vice President for his leadership and commitment to the progress of the country.

“You are a leader whose direction we will continue to follow. The relationship between the Vice President and I has been very cordial.

“I want to assure you, Mr. Vice President, that I will not disappoint you, I will ensure the progress of this kingdom and I will be just.”



https://punchng.com/nigeria-needs-leaders-who-will-unite-country-says-osinbajo/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1623699824