Nigeria Will Be OK If Things Work Well In Lagos – Osinbajo

Amid worsening insecurity and secessionist agitations, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that Nigeria will be OK if things work well in Lagos.

He also noted that the current challenges affecting the country required proactive leaders prepared to bring Nigerians together.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Mr Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, said the vice president expressed this view in Lagos during a courtesy visit to the palace of Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal.

The traditional ruler was celebrating his first coronation anniversary.

Mr Osinbajo commended Mr Lawal for being a leader to people of diverse socio-ethnic backgrounds.

He stated, “Our country needs all the leaders, the best leaders, the most proactive leaders, leaders prepared to bring the country together.

”Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria. Everybody is here. If things work out well here, things will be okay in the country.

“I am sure your role here is that of someone who brings together communities, not just Yorubas, but everybody. And I can see that from your choice of chiefs, you have gone to other parts, and I think this is the attitude of great leaders.”

The vice president prayed for a successful reign on the throne for the traditional ruler.

He pointed out that the monarch’s quality of leadership would determine the kingdom’s progress.

“You should know that you are always in my prayers because I believe that your role is crucial not just for the development of this state but for the whole country.

“Today, you cannot relegate traditional rulers because of the exposure and education of those who occupy that position,” Mr Osinbajo further noted.

Also, in an interview with journalists at the palace, Mr Osinbajo said the future of Iruland was bright with a traditional ruler like Mr Lawal.

“I have known the Oniru for quite some time now; he is somebody who I have a great deal of respect for, and I know that the future of this community is bright with the Oniru.

“He is not just someone who is thoroughly educated but a visionary. He is someone who sees the future and is ready in ensuring that he brings the future in a very short time,” Mr Osinbajo added.



https://gazettengr.com/nigeriall-be-ok-if-things-work-well-in-lagos-osinbajo/